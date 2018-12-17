German construction sector sees 6 percent revenue growth in 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) - Revenues in the German construction sector will likely grow by 6 percent in nominal terms to hit 128 billion euros ($145 billion) next year, the ZDB and HDB construction associations said on Monday.

They said they expected revenues for home construction to increase by a nominal 5.5 percent, with up to 320,000 homes likely to be built in 2019. But the ZDB and HDB said that would not be enough to meet the demand for at least 350,000 extra homes.