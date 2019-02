BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy may only grow by 0.7 percent this year if exports to Britain drop by 10 percent and if there is additional turbulence on capital markets, it may only expand by around 0.5 percent, the DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce said.

Earlier on Thursday the DIHK had slashed its official 2019 growth forecast for the German economy to 0.9 percent from 1.7 percent.