May 30, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy turmoil could hit German growth in 2018: DIHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy could grow more slowly than forecast due to political confusion in Italy - which could turn into an economic disaster - Germany’s Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday the DIHK lowered its 2018 growth forecast for the German economy to 2.2 percent from its previous estimate of 2.7 percent, citing widespread uncertainty but said this forecast did not take account of developments in Italy.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

