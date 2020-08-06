Fewer people in Germany on shortened hours for second month: Ifo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of people in Germany on short-time work has fallen for the second month running, to 5.6 million, the Ifo research institute said on Thursday, in the latest sign that economic activity is resuming after coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

But Ifo’s headline estimate masked considerable variation between sectors. The number of people on reduced hours - with their lost pay compensated by the state - declined in services, retail, the metals industry and in autos, but continued to rise in tool-building and electronics.

“The fall in numbers has accelerated overall, but in some sectors numbers on short-time work are continuing to increase,” Ifo’s labour market expert Sebastian Link said.