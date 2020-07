FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of containers at a loading terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German exports will drop by 15% this year and will only recover slightly in 2021, Germany’s DIHK chambers of commerce said on Wednesday.

Exports will rise by a single-digit percentage next year, by 7% if the situation improves significantly, DIHK foreign trade head Volker Treier said.

“We will only experience disappointments in the next few months,” Treier said.