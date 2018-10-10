German government sees trade conflict escalation as top economic risk: document

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government sees a further escalation of the global trade dispute, which could hit German exports hard, as the main risk for the German economy, a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

Aerial view of containers at a loading terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Other risks that Europe’s largest economy face include uncertainty related to Britain’s looming departure from the European Union, plus the risk of economic crises in Turkey and Argentina spreading to other emerging economies, the document showed.