German GDP data 'first ray of hope', must resolve trade disputes: minister

FILE PHOTO: German Minister of Economy and Energy Peter Altmaier attends a news conference on the development and production of European batteries in Paris, France, May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s return to economic growth in the first quarter is a “first ray of hope” following two quarters without expansion, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Reuters on Wednesday, but he added that this should be no reason to give the all-clear.

“The international trade disputes are still unresolved. We must do everything possible to find acceptable solutions that enable free trade,” Altmaier said.

Altmaier, a confidant of conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel, repeated his call to help companies by cutting red tape and lower taxes.

