German economy carries modest growth momentum into 2019

FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of containers at a loading terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy had a slightly positive statistical overhang at the end of 2018, meaning that it is carrying modest growth momentum into 2019, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

German exports to China grew by nearly 10 percent from January to November in 2018 on the year while exports to Britain fell by 3.6 percent in the same period, the office said.

“The overall impact of Brexit on German economic growth is impossible to quantify,” an official of the statistics office said during a news conference in Berlin.