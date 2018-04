BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has lowered its economic growth forecast for this year to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent previously, a source familiar with the figure told Reuters on Tuesday.

A general view of the city skyline show the Chancellery (L-R), the Reichstag and the Victory column during a sunny day in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier will present growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 during a news conference on Wednesday. They will form the basis of new tax estimates which are due in early May.