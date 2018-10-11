FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trade conflict between U.S. and China impacting euro zone growth: Altmaier

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The trade dispute between the United States and China is having an impact on global and therefore euro zone growth, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Construction cranes are pictured beside the tower of the Red City Hall in Berlin, Germany, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Speaking at a news conference to present the government’s downwardly revised growth forecasts, Altmaier said that Berlin and its European allies wanted to safeguard the rules-based free trade order by reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Altmaier also said that a lack of skilled workers was putting the brakes on German economic expansion.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

