December 19, 2017 / 9:46 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

German business more uncertain about new German government: Ifo economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Uncertainty among German businesses has risen slightly over the shape of the new government in Berlin, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe warned on Tuesday after the index fell unexpectedly.

He also warned against over-interpreting the drop, saying:

“If the situation is already very good it is even more difficult to expect better business,” he said.

He saw no effect on the index from the latest Brexit developments or from tax reform plans in the United States.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
