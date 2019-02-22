German economic weakness set to drag on, Ifo economist says

MUNICH (Reuters) - The German economic weak phase is set to continue, an economist at the Ifo institute said on Friday, adding a hard Brexit was by no means off the table yet and if U.S. President Donald Trump implemented punitive tariffs, it would hit export expectations.

“There was hope that the weak period we experienced in the second half of 2018 was only temporary but it looks like it will continue,” Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said.

German business morale declined for a sixth month running in February, Ifo’s monthly survey showed on Friday. Wohlrabe said Trump’s threat of punitive tariffs was not yet reflected in the sentiment figures.