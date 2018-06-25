Ifo economist says German economic boom is over

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economic boom times are over and Europe’s largest economy is on the way to a more normal growth path, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday after its latest survey showed a deterioration in German business confidence.

FILE PHOTO: A construction site is pictured in Berlin, Germany May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

Wohlrabe said the specter of a global trade war sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump and a slowing global economy contributed to the drop in the Ifo business climate index to 101.8 in June.

He added that uncertainty among German companies was growing and export expectations had fallen further. The recent crisis in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition over migration was not reflected in the June survey, Wohlrabe said.