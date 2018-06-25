FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 8:33 AM / in an hour

Ifo economist says German economic boom is over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economic boom times are over and Europe’s largest economy is on the way to a more normal growth path, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Monday after its latest survey showed a deterioration in German business confidence.

FILE PHOTO: A construction site is pictured in Berlin, Germany May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

Wohlrabe said the specter of a global trade war sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump and a slowing global economy contributed to the drop in the Ifo business climate index to 101.8 in June.

He added that uncertainty among German companies was growing and export expectations had fallen further. The recent crisis in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition over migration was not reflected in the June survey, Wohlrabe said.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Andrea Shalal

