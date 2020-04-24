Rapid V-shaped recovery from coronavirus unlikely for German economy: Ifo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy will see signs of recovery from mid-year at the earliest, an economist at the Ifo institute said on Friday, adding that any recovery from a recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic would likely not be a V-shaped one.
Ifo, whose business climate index for April fell to a record low, said the Germany economy was experiencing its toughest time since reunification almost 30 years ago.
