March 22, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

U.S. tariffs dampen German export outlook: Ifo institute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - German export expectations have fallen to their lowest level in more than a year on fears that U.S. import tariffs could curb trade, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Thursday after the institute reported a fall in business confidence in March.

He added that the institute did not expect Europe’s largest economy to achieve record growth level after this year for which Ifo has forecast an expansion of 2.6 percent.

“The protectionism debate is leaving its mark,” Wohlrabe said. “Export expectations have fallen to their lowest levels in more than a year.”

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Emma Thomasson

