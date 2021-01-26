German exporters more upbeat, sentiment hits highest since October: Ifo

FILE PHOTO: Cars intended for export wait at the port for loading, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Bremerhaven, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Sentiment among German exporters in the industrial sector improved significantly this month, hitting its highest since October, the Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday.

“Clarity on Brexit and the U.S. presidency, a robust industrial economy and the start of global vaccinations have led to cautious optimism in the German export industry,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.