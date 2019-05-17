Business News
May 17, 2019 / 11:49 AM / in 2 hours

IMF: Will not yet revise German GDP forecast after better than expected first quarter

BERLIN (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will not yet change its growth forecast for Germany after first quarter growth came in stronger than expected, its mission chief for Germany said on Friday.

The positive development, a 0.4% quarter-on-quarter growth rate according to an official flash estimate, might have been driven by one-off effects, IMF’s Enrica Detragiache said.

The IMF expects a full-year growth rate of 0.8% in Germany.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Riham Alkousaa

