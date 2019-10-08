Surprise output rise suggests Germany may skirt recession

FILE PHOTO: Employees of German car manufacturer Porsche work on a sports car at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial output rose unexpectedly in August, data showed, suggesting Europe’s largest economy may yet skirt recession.

Industrial output rose by 0.3% on the month, Tuesday’s Statistics Office figures showed, against expectations of a drop of 0.1%.

The rise was driven by production of intermediate and capital goods, the Economy Ministry said.

Germany’s export-dependent manufacturing sector is already in recession. That has dragged on the economy as a whole, which shrank in the second quarter.

Economists expect another slight economic contraction in the July-September period.

Uncertainties linked to Britain’s planned departure from the European Union and global trade disputes are starting to hurt Germany’s labor market, which has been the backbone of a consumption-driven growth cycle as exports weaken.

“Given that industrial output provides us with a deep look into the economic development in the third quarter, one could entertain the idea that the German economy will just about avoid a recession,” Thomas Gitzel of VP Bank wrote in a note

July’s output reading was revised up to a fall of 0.4% from a previously reported drop of 0.6%.