FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of a container terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Orders for German industrial goods dived 15.6% in March to their lowest level since records began in 1991, data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus slashed domestic and foreign demand for goods from Europe’s biggest economy.

Figures from the Statistics Office showed that domestic orders fell by 14.8% while orders from abroad were down 16.1%. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 10.0% fall.