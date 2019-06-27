German inflation rate remains well below ECB target in June

BERLIN (Reuters) - German annual inflation remained well below the European Central Bank’s target level in June, preliminary data showed on Thursday, lending support to the bank’s decision not to raise interest rates in the coming year.

FILE PHOTO: A worker moves some tomatoes at the wholesale fruits and vegetables market in Hamburg Germany March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

German consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 1.3% year-on-year after increasing by the same amount in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Higher food and leisure prices were the main inflation drivers while energy was a drag.

The June reading matched a Reuters forecast. German inflation has not been lower since February 2018 and analysts said it should even fall further toward 1% this year, as energy prices fall and growth in Europe’s biggest economy slows.

“For the ECB, this all means: probably more easing ahead,” Sebastian Wanke of KfW Research wrote in a note.

The ECB targets inflation of close to but below 2% for the euro zone as a whole.

The central bank earlier this month opened the door to cutting rates or buying more bonds, as risk factors such as trade wars dragged down the euro zone economy.

On the month, EU-harmonized prices rose by 0.1%, in line with market expectations.

The German government has halved its growth forecast for this year to 0.5% as the economy slows. Germany’s export-dependent manufacturers are feeling the brunt of trade conflicts and there are mounting fears the slowdown could spread to other sectors and dent the robust labor market.

The economy has been relying on consumption for growth, a cycle supported by low interest rates, record low unemployment and generous pay hikes.