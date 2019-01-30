German inflation remains below ECB target in January

FILE PHOTO - Shoppers look for goods in a Karstadt hot deal department store in Frankfurt/Oder October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German annual inflation remained below the European Central Bank’s target level in January, preliminary data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that price pressures in Europe’s biggest economy are still moderate despite record-low interest rates.

German consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 1.7 percent year-on-year after the same increase in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

The ECB targets inflation of close to but below 2 percent for the euro zone as a whole.

On the month, EU-harmonized prices fell by 1.0 percent, the preliminary numbers showed.