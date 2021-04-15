German economy shrank 1.8% in first quarter due to COVID lockdown - institutes

FILE PHOTO: Dark clouds hang over the financial district as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy probably shrank by 1.8% on the quarter in the first three months of this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, leading economic institutes said on Thursday as they revised their joint growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy.

The institutes now expect gross domestic product to grow by 3.7% this year, sharply down from their previous forecast of 4.7%. But the institutes revised upwardly their GDP estimate for 2022 to 3.9% from 2.7% as they expect household spending to bounce back once coronavirus restrictions are lifted again.