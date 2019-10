German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference at the end of the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel, facing calls for her government to stimulate a German economy that is on the brink of recession, said she was opposed to measures that would burn out rapidly, leaving no net effect behind them.

“I am against economic straw fires,” she told a business forum in Berlin on Wednesday.