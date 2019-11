FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a news conference on tax revenues in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German economy is not facing a recession, the country’s finance minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday, days after data showed Europe’s largest economy had expanded slightly in the three months to September.

“I’m not assuming that we are facing a recession,” Scholz told a financial congress in Frankfurt.