DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association on Tuesday confirmed its forecast that sales would increase by 2% this year to 537.4 billion euros ($593.34 billion), which would mark a tenth straight year of growth.

“Consumption defies the deterioration of the macroeconomic situation, consumer sentiment remains good,” HDE Managing Director Stefan Genth told a news conference.