Business News
November 14, 2019 / 1:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German finance minister expects economy to grow more next year

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a news conference on tax revenues in Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday he expected Europe’s largest economy to gain momentum next year after data published earlier in the day showed it expanded by 0.1% in the third quarter, avoiding a recession.

“We are cautiously optimistic. We will have bigger growth next year,” Scholz told a Bloomberg conference in Berlin, adding that while Germany was currently experiencing slower growth, it was not in an economic crisis.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below