German Finance Minister says it 'can afford a lot, but not everything': FT

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz acknowledged that a slower growth of Europe’s largest economy would lead to lower tax receipts and increased pressure on the budget, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
“We can afford a lot, but not everything, and not at the same time,” Scholz was quoted as saying.
The German economy was still continuing to move forward, and employment was at a “truly remarkable” high, the center-left minister said.
“A lot of companies are very confident about their future prospects.”
