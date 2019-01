A job centre of Germany's Federal Labour Office is seen in Munich, Germany November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German labor agency does not expect Britain’s expected departure from the European Union to have any lasting impact on the job market in Europe’s largest economy, its chairman said on Thursday.

“Clearly branches like the aviation industry, transport and logistics are affected,” Detlef Scheele said. But he added: “We don’t expect Brexit to have any long-term effect on the German labor market.”