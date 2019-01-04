German jobless total falls more than expected in December

FILE PHOTO: The logo German National Agency for Employment (Agentur fur Arbeit) is seen at the joint German-French job center office in Kehl, Germany, on the French-German border near Strasbourg, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s jobless total fell by more than expected in December, data showed on Friday, keeping the unemployment rate at a record low.

The figures underline the strength of a labor market that has been supporting a consumption-led growth cycle. The solid labor market is expected to help Europe’s largest economy offset headwinds from trade frictions.

The Federal Labor Office said the seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 14,000 to 2.261 million. That was more than the forecast drop of 11,000.

The unemployment rate remained at 5 percent, the lowest since German reunification in 1990.

