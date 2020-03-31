German unemployment rose in March but data does not reflect coronavirus impact

FILE PHOTO: eople are reflected in a window with the labour office sign at an unemployment center in Munich January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - German unemployment rose slightly in March, data showed on Tuesday, but the Federal Labor Office warned that this did not reflect the escalation of coronavirus crisis and its impact on the job market since only figures up to March 12 were included.

The number of people out of work rose by 1,000 to 2.267 million in seasonally adjusted terms, the data showed. That compared with an expected rise of 29,000 forecast in a Reuters poll.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5%.