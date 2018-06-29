FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 8:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

No impact yet on German labor market from trade dispute: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Labour Agency has seen no immediate impact on the labor market from a threatened trade war with the United States, its head Detlef Scheele said on Friday, although he warned that the dispute could eventually make itself felt.

FILE PHOTO: Employees of German car manufacturer Porsche assemble sports cars at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo/File Photo

The agency earlier published figures showing the jobs market in Europe’s largest economy was still buoyant, with seasonally adjusted jobless figures falling by 15,000, almost twice the amount forecast by economists.

“The labor market is still developing favorably,” Scheele said after the publication of the figures. “But the dynamic has weakened slightly.”

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Catherine Evans

