Number of short-time workers in Germany rose in November: Ifo

FILE PHOTO: A commuter wearing a face mask walks at the Cologne main station in Cologne, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of employees on short-time work scheme in Germany rose in November, the Ifo economic institute said, suggesting that a partial lockdown to contain a second coronavirus wave took its toll on the job market in Europe’s largest economy.

The number of workers on short-time work scheme rose to around 2 million in November, up from around 1.8 million in October, Ifo said on Wednesday.