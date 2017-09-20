FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German wholesalers expect revenues to hit record high in 2017
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2017 / 9:59 AM / a month ago

German wholesalers expect revenues to hit record high in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German wholesalers on Wednesday raised their forecast for 2017 after enjoying an unexpectedly strong first half, saying they expected revenues to increase by up to 3.5 percent to a record-high of 1.184 trillion euros, the BGA trade association said.

A tree laden with apples stands in an orchard in Kressbronn near Lindau at lake Bodensee, southern Germany August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

That compares with the BGA’s previous forecast for a 1 percent increase in revenues.

“The mood at the moment is better than it has been for six years,” BGA President Anton Boerner said, adding that as long as crises and wars did not hit trade flows, they would not affect the sector.

In the first half of 2017 wholesalers’ revenues surged by 5.5 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office shows.

The sector is made up of around 125,000 companies with almost 2 million employees.

On Tuesday, Germany’s HDE retail association raised its 2017 forecast for nominal sales to grow by 3 percent, pointing to a consumer-friendly environment created by record-high employment, rising real wages and moderate inflation.

Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.