FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
German investor morale unexpectedly falls in June
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 13, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 2 months ago

German investor morale unexpectedly falls in June

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The famous skyline with its banking district is pictured in early evening next to the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, January 19, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The mood among German investors worsened slightly in June, a survey showed on Tuesday, but their assessment of the German economy's current condition improved mainly due to healthier growth in the European Union.

The Mannheim-based ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed its economic sentiment index fell to 18.6 from 20.6 in May. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a rise to 21.5.

A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the economy's current conditions rose to 88.0 from 83.9 last month. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast which predicted a reading of 85.0.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.