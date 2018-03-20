FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 10:30 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Germany's economic outlook remains 'largely positive' despite risks: ZEW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German investors are still upbeat about the growth outlook for the German economy despite growing uncertainty linked to U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade threats, the ZEW institute said on Tuesday after its sentiment index plunged in March.

“Concerns over an U.S.-led global trade conflict have made the experts more cautious in their prognoses,” ZEW President researcher Achim Wambach said.

Wambach said the stronger euro was also hampering the business outlook for German exporters, but he added that the outlook for the economy as a whole remained “largely positive”.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Joseph Nasr

