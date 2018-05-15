FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018

Trade dispute, Iran conflict cloud German investor morale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The mood among German investors remained unchanged at its lowest level in five and a half years in May, a survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting persisting concerns that Europe’s biggest economy could be hit be a trade dispute with the United States.

The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed a reading for economic sentiment among investors remained unchanged at -8.2 , the lowest since November 2012. This was in line with the Reuters consensus forecast.

A separate gauge measuring investors’ assessment of the economy’s current conditions edged down to 87.4 from 87.9 last month. The Reuters consensus forecast was for a reading of 86.2.

“The U.S. decision to back out of the nuclear treaty with Iran and fears of a further escalation of the international trade conflict with the U.S., as well as a further rise in crude oil prices, have had an overall negative impact on economic expectations in Germany”, ZEW researcher Achim Wambach said.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers

