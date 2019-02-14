Brexit, trade disputes causing uncertainty for German economy: ministry

FILE PHOTO: The 'Europacity' construction site is pictured in Berlin, Germany, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s forthcoming departure from the European Union and trade disputes are still causing uncertainty for the German economy but the car industry is making progress in adapting to new WLTP pollution standards, the Economy Ministry said.

It added that production sites dependent on inland shipping are no longer being hampered by low water levels.

While the construction boom is likely to continue in the coming months, given an increase in orders, and private consumption will remain strong, indicators overall suggest that exports from Europe’s largest economy will be subdued in the coming months, the ministry said.