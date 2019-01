FILE PHOTO: An employee of German car manufacturer Porsche works at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German output probably grew by around 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, meaning that Europe’s largest economy avoided a technical recession after contracting in the third quarter, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) said on Thursday.

The German economy grew by 1.5 percent in 2018, the weakest rate in five years after expanding by 2.2 percent in 2017.