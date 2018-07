BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy picked up steam in May and indicators point to a stronger performance in the second quarter than the first, the Economy Ministry said in its monthly report on Friday.

A construction site is pictured near the Hauptbahnhof main train station in Berlin, Germany, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“Apart from the sword of Damocles of international trade policy, the outlook is positive,” the ministry said. “The external risks and uncertainty in the economy remain high, however.”