German economy to continue growing in early 2019: ministry

FILE PHOTO: A steel-worker is pictured at a furnace at the plant of German steel company Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Lower Saxony on March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy is likely to continue expanding at the start of 2019, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday, after data showed the economy grew at its weakest rate in five years in 2018.

Economic output in Europe’s largest economy increased by 1.5 percent in 2018 compared to 2.2 percent in 2017. Reasons for slower growth last year included a weaker global economy, sales problems in the car industry due to new pollution standards and special effects such as an outbreak of flu, low water levels hampering shipping and strikes, the Economy Ministry said.