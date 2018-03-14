German economy to grow by 2.4 percent in 2018: DIW institute

BERLIN (Reuters) - A leading German economic institute on Wednesday raised its 2018 growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 2.4 percent, citing measures to reduce the financial burden on households planned by a new right-left coalition government.

FILE PHOTO: Cars and containers are pictured at a shipping terminal in the harbour of the German northern town of Bremerhaven, Germany, late October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The DIW institute’s forecast for this year matches the government’s own growth estimate. DIW also raised its 2019 growth prediction to 1.9 percent.

It said that trade barriers were the main risk for Germany, whose economy is export-oriented.