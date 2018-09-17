FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German economy to grow by around 2 percent this year: German Economy Minister

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday that German economy would grow by around 2 percent this year, plus or minus 0.1 percent.

FILE PHOTO - German Economic Affairs and Energy Federal Minister Peter Altmaier addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“We could just as well as have 3 percent growth,” he said, but added that companies were not investing enough to achieve higher growth rates because they lacked skilled workers to increase their output.

Earlier this month, the Ifo economic institute raised its 2018 growth forecast for German GDP to 1.9 percent from 1.8 percent previously, citing a better-than-expected performance in the first half of the year.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
