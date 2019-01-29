German government sees employment, wages up in 2019: Handelsblatt

FILE PHOTO - Construction workers are silhouetted while standing on scaffolding at the construction site of the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) during a guided media tour in Frankfurt, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government expects employment to reach a record high in 2019 and wages to rise, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

The number of people in work will hit 45.2 million this year while wages will rise by 4.8 percent, the paper said, citing economic forecasts for Europe’s largest economy that are due to be publicly released on Wednesday.

Sources have told Reuters that the government has cut its economic growth forecast for 2019 to 1.0 percent from 1.8 percent, which Handelsblatt said was mainly due to risks from trade disputes.