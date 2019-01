Loading cranes are seen at a shipping terminal at the harbour in Hamburg April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has cut its economic growth forecast for 2019 to 1.0 percent from 1.8 percent, parliamentary and government sources said on Friday.

The government now expects the economy to grow by 1.6 percent in 2020, the sources added.