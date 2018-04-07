FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 7, 2018 / 2:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

German public debt falling faster than expected - Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s public debt is falling faster than expected thanks to high tax revenues and should drop below the European Union’s target threshold next year, a year earlier than previously expected, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - The Frankfurt skyline with its financial district is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Citing the government’s new stability program, due to be agreed by the cabinet next Wednesday, Spiegel said the debt ratio was now projected to fall to just over 58 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 from 61 percent this year.

That would see the debt ratio drop below the EU Stability and Growth Pact threshold of 60 percent of GDP a year earlier than previously forecast.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.