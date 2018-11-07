Germany needs more women in workforce and a digital strategy: economic advisors

BERLIN (Reuters) - Getting more women into the workforce, attracting foreign professionals and drafting a strategy to help the economy go digital should be the German government’s top priorities, its economic advisors said on Wednesday.

Such policies would help the German economy, which is suffering from a skilled labor shortage, fend off headwinds from an aging population, the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal, trade tensions and a new sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone, they said.

“The risks for economic development have increased because of the trade conflict, Brexit, political uncertainties in the euro zone and the planned exit from expansionary monetary policy,” said advisory board member Isabel Schnabel.

“The key challenges are the rapidly progressing demographic change and the structural change caused by digitalization,” she added.