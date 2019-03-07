Germany sees higher state spending cushioning economy

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government expects state spending to rise this year, providing much-needed impetus for a slowing economy, an Economy Ministry document seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.
Federal investments are expected to rise to 154.5 billion euros ($174.75 billion) in the 2018-2021 legislative period. State spending will increase this year on higher social welfare stipends and pensions, the document showed.
