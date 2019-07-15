Germany to face weak economic trend in second quarter - Economy Ministry

FILE PHOTO: Employees of German car manufacturer Porsche work on a Porsche 911 at the Porsche factory in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial activity is sluggish and recent data point to slower growth in the service sector, the German Economy Ministry said, adding this suggested Europe’s largest economy would experience a weak general economic trend in the second quarter.

“After what is shaping up to be a subdued development in the second quarter, the forces of economic upswing could become more prominent again if the external environment settles,” the ministry said in its monthly report published on Monday.

But it added that there were significant downside risks such as trade conflicts, Britain’s expected departure from the European Union and geopolitical tensions.

The Bundesbank has said economic output will fall slightly in the second quarter.