Germany's upswing faces headwinds from trade disputes: economy ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economic upswing is expected to lose some pace, the Economy Ministry said in its monthly report on Thursday, warning that trade disputes were clouding the outlook for both the world economy and Germany’s export sector.
“The world economy is in a good shape despite the correction on capital markets and the insecurity caused by the latent trade conflicts,” the ministry said in its monthly report. “The global upswing is exposed to many risks.”
Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alison Williams