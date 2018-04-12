FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 8:20 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Germany's upswing faces headwinds from trade disputes: economy ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economic upswing is expected to lose some pace, the Economy Ministry said in its monthly report on Thursday, warning that trade disputes were clouding the outlook for both the world economy and Germany’s export sector.

A German flag flutters next to the ships at the loading terminal in the port of Hamburg, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

“The world economy is in a good shape despite the correction on capital markets and the insecurity caused by the latent trade conflicts,” the ministry said in its monthly report. “The global upswing is exposed to many risks.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alison Williams

