Leading German institutes see 2020 GDP declining by less than in 2009: sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s leading economic research institutes see Europe’s biggest economy shrinking less this year than it did in 2009 during the financial crisis, when GDP fell by 5.7%, sources said.

The decline for 2020 will likely come in at around 5.4%, several people familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

That is a bigger decline, though, than the 4.2% the institutes had forecast in April.

The institutes are due to announce their latest forecasts on Wednesday. These forecasts form the basis for the government’s own economic predictions.